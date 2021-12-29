One round of rain heads out, another starts to roll in

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few rain showers early, but then dry conditions the rest of the day. Winds: L&V, High: 51 (48-55)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain showers, steadier rain will be possible to the south. Winds: Light E, Low: 44 (40-47)

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, becoming drier through the day. Winds: Light SE, High: 56 (52-59), Low: 43 (39-46)

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with steady rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

If anything, our weather has certainly been a little more interesting this week with multiple systems rolling through. Yesterday was a bit of quiet time before showers rolled back in from the north overnight. These scattered showers will be wrapping up shortly after sunrise, then much like yesterday we’re looking at a brief quiet stretch during the daylight hours today. Skies will continue to be cloudy though, but we will continue to warm up a bit more with highs into the 50’s. Tonight a stalled boundary will be set up to the south and the next storm system will track along that. A decent shot of rain will roll in around 9-11 PM, continuing into Thursday. This time around, steadier rain will set up closer to this boundary, into Northern Virginia and southern MD.

Despite high pressure trying to break up the activity for a bit toward the end of the week, scattered showers will linger about early on for Thursday. Drier conditions will start to take hold late tomorrow, and it looks like New Year’s Eve should be dry while remaining cloudy for whatever plans you may have to ring in 2022. Temperatures will keep trending in a mild direction all the while, with highs climbing toward the 60’s and overnight lows staying in the 40’s.

Shortly after the ball drops, a rather strong storm system is going to eject out of the Southern Plains toward our area. It’s looking likely that this storm will track west of us, putting us firmly in the warm sector of this storm. A soaking rain will begin to fall toward sunrise on New Year’s Day and continue into the night. This won’t be a complete drought buster, but all this rainfall will be very beneficial. Some isolated showers will linger on Sunday, but we’ll very quickly be switching over to lots of wind and much colder air returning for early next week. Other than a few mountain flakes, expect lots of sunshine to return with highs in the 30’s and 40’s and lows in the teens and 20’s for next Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson