Onshore flow finally let up yesterday, and that’s all we needed to go from early spring-like to early summer-like conditions. High temperatures soared into the 80’s, with a few locations even getting close to 90 degrees yesterday. We’re still going to be on the easterly (warm) side of an approaching cold front today, but it won’t be getting nearly as warm. An onshore wind coupled with some patchy fog and low clouds to begin the day should cap highs in the upper 70’s for most. Either way, it’s still going to be a beautiful start to the week. Clouds and some fog are going to quickly return tonight with mild temperatures sticking around.

The cold front to our west will be arriving tomorrow, but it’s not going to have a lot of momentum behind it. As it pushes toward the coastline, the ingredients are there for some isolated showers to develop, especially to the east along the Chesapeake Bay shoreline where there’s a bit more moisture. Many across the area, especially to the west, will be lucky to see a few sprinkles from this front though. The bigger impact it will carry is a sharp drop in temperatures toward the middle of the week. Expect lows to fall into the 40’s Tuesday night, with chilly 50’s and a breezy northwest wind during the day on Wednesday.

Despite a good deal of sunshine straight into the end of the week and the upcoming weekend with high pressure sticking around, it will take a while to recover our temperatures. Both Wednesday and Thursday night it’s looking likely that we’ll have temperatures down into the 30’s and we’ll have to keep an eye out for frost formation. Highs will remain in the 50’s before only slowly rising into the 60’s on Friday and Saturday. A warm front will develop across the Southeast and slowly push north toward the end of the weekend, making us just slightly warmer with more clouds next Sunday. It appears the rain will continue to hold off until early next week, but it’s the Sunday-Monday timeframe we’ll have to watch for our next bit of soggy weather.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday: Low clouds and patchy fog early, slowly turning partly cloudy. Winds: E 5-10 mph, High: 77 (73-80)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible late. Winds: ESE 3-5 mph, Low: 58 (54-60)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly to the east. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 71 (67-71), Low: 44 (40-47)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.