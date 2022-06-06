What a downright beautiful weekend it was! Sunshine filled the sky and there wasn’t much humidity to deal with as high pressure kept pulling drier air down from the north. We’re looking at one more day like this to kick off our week, with very comfortable conditions expected this Monday. After starting out with cooler readings in the 50’s, we will jump back into the lower 80’s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will start to roll back in tonight as high pressure slides farther east of the Atlantic Coast.

The next storm system slides into the western mountains as early as tomorrow afternoon, bringing back the chance for rain and storms. After a cloudier but dry morning, we’ll see this precipitation cross into the area, with better chances of rain heading into Tuesday night. This arrival time will keep severe chances to a minimum, but we are looking at a possible flood threat. The recent heavy rain has made the ground saturated enough, and as we roll into Wednesday this storm system could stall overhead. This could lead to some bands of rain and storms training over the same locations, dumping heavy enough precipitation for a flash flood concern to watch for into Thursday morning.

This front will finally push just south of the area on Thursday, leading to some clearing and a slightly more comfortable feel. We won’t see this front drop too far south though, so some clouds will continue to be around through Friday. A new low pressure center will develop along this stalled front and head our way for Saturday. Our next batch of rain and storms will come with this system, and once again flooding could be an issue if things line up right and the rain is heavy enough. Finally, the front will completely clear the area into the second half of the upcoming weekend, with clearer skies and seasonal temperatures next Sunday.

Have a great start to the week!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 82 (78-85)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 60 (56-63)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with PM rain and storms. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 83 (80-86), Low: 67 (64-69)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.