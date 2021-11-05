One last chilly day before warming up this weekend

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 52 (49-55)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light N, Low: 29 (25-32)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, High: 55 (52-58), Low: 33 (29-36)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

High clouds were about the only noticeable change out there yesterday, because other than that we have continued our chilly and quiet stretch. It’s another brisk and frosty morning, with all the clouds now gone. It will turn into a mostly sunny day, as we hold onto chilly temperatures one more time with highs in the 50’s. Tonight is likely to be the coldest night so far, as low temperatures drop into the 20’s area wide. As we head into the weekend, high pressure that is directly overhead today will slide to the east, turning winds more out of the south and beginning a warming trend.

All weekend long it’s going to stay quiet, with just a slight uptick in clouds on Sunday as a low pressure center passes well southeast of the area. Highs will reach into the middle 50’s Saturday, then make a run toward 60 degrees Sunday. Once the southern storm system is gone, high pressure will assert itself again for Monday and Tuesday, producing mostly sunny skies. We’ll reach our warmest point toward the middle of next week, as high temperatures continue to climb into the middle 60’s and lows get back into the 40’s.

This is a very simple and extremely quiet forecast all the way into the end of next week, but eventually something must give. We’ll start by seeing a weak (and dry) cold front on Wednesday, producing a little more cloud cover and slightly knocking temperatures down. Finally, a storm system will be developing across the center of the country Thursday, throwing some clouds our way as a warm front approaches. While there’s still uncertainty this far out, it looks like our next shot at any rainfall is at the end of next week once that warm front arrives with some showers.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson