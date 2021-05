RANSON, W. Va. (WDVM) — A severe storm caused damage to the Universal Forest Products facility in Ranson on Monday evening.

According to responders, one person was injured. Fire units are still on the scene.

WDVM will be checking in with the National Weather Service to see if a tornado caused the damage.

Video courtesy of B. Moulton – Twitter @Moulton717

Building collapsed at universal forest products in Jefferson co, Vwa pic.twitter.com/fkjFZU1ZCv — Anthony Deng (@anthonyhdmedia) May 3, 2021