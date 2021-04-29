On and off rain, a few stronger storms possible this afternoon

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and afternoon storms. A few storms could turn severe; with gusty winds the main threat. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 81 (77-84)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with continued scattered showers and storms; turning breezy as well. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, Low: 58 (55-61)

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy, and cooler with isolated AM showers. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 40-55 mph, High: 64 (61-68), Low: 40 (34-43)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

After another very warm day we’re in for some rainfall and some changes today. A broken line of showers has already passed through soaking things pretty decently. We’ll have plenty of dry time this morning, but the chance for scattered showers will still be there. Heading into the afternoon, there will also be a few storms, mainly across the northern half of the viewing area. There is a Slight Risk in place for this same area, as a few storms could be strong enough for extremely gusty winds. The chance for storms will stick around into this evening, and then we’ll still have on and off rainfall overnight until a cold front crosses the region.

This storm system took a while to get here, but once it passes through into Friday, it’s going to pack a bit of a punch. Temperatures will finally begin to drop, with highs likely being hit in the morning tomorrow. Winds are going to pick up very rapidly, and a High Wind Watch will take effect through the day tomorrow. Northwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40-55 mph will be around from the morning straight into Friday night, so be sure to tie those loose items down. Lows will fall all the way into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s in most spots Friday night as skies clear out even more. High pressure takes hold for the weekend, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 60’s Saturday. Warmth returns in force with a few more clouds Sunday, as we’ll be up into the 70’s.

Next week things are going to get interesting once again. Another low pressure center will be developing well to the south over Texas and eventually transitioning to the northeast along another stationary front. As this happens, showers will return Monday with fairly warm conditions in place once again. As the center of this low gets closer, the dynamics will be there for some thunderstorm activity into Tuesday. Things start getting a little tricky by the middle of the week, but it looks like the front still won’t budge, meaning continued showers but cooler conditions next Wednesday. All that being said, prepare for a much soggier stretch early next week.

Have a great Thursday and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson