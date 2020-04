Winter still holding on to its grip

Here we go again! Another Freeze Warning has been issued for many throughout the Mid-Atlantic overnight. Hopefully, you are able to protect the outdoor tender vegetation, by covering it with burlap or some sort of sheet. – Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! AS THE RAIN SHOWERS AND STORMS MOVE FURTHER AWAY, THE WIND WILL CONTINUE TO BLOW BETWEEN 10-20 MPH, WITH HIGHER GUSTS AND COLD AIR WILL MOVE IN OVERNIGHT. WITH THE INFUSION OF COLD AIR COMING IN FROM CANADA, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING AS TEMPERATURES WILL DIP FOR SEVERAL HOURS BELOW 32 DEGREES, UNDER CLEAR SKIES. THE WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO BLOW HEADING INTO TOMORROW, ALONG WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. THURSDAY, A SOUTHERN STORM IS FORECAST TO IMPACTS THE AREA WITH MORE RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE AREA WILL START OFF DRY, BUT BY SATURDAY NIGHT GOING INTO SUNDAY MORE SCATTERED RAINS ARE IN THE FORECAST. TEMPERATURES OVER THE NEXT WEEK WILL RUN NEAR OR SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL, AS NORMAL INLAND IS IN THE MID-60S AND CLOSER TO THE EASTERN SHOWER AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COLD AND WINDY AT TIMES. LOWS IN THE 30S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH EVENING RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 60.

FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING BY LATE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY: EARLY SUNSHINE THEN CLOUDS AND SHOWERS ARRIVE AFTER DARK. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: DRY MORNING, DEVELOPING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!