Windy weather arrives overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! ANOTHER NICE SOAKING RAIN HAS BEEN SEEN THIS AFTERNOON, AS A STRENGTHENING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE TO OUR SOUTH HAS COMBINED WITH A COLD FRONT MOVING IN FROM THE WEST. THE BULK OF THE RAIN WILL BE OUT OF HERE BY EARLY EVENING, AND BEHIND THE COLD FRONT, GUSTY WINDS ARE EXPECTED. WIND GUSTS ON THE ORDER OF 25-30 MPH RANGE WILL BE FELT AND AS A RESULT, A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED AND WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. ADDITIONALLY, UPSLOPE SHOWERS ALONG/WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE WILL BE ONGOING, WITH EVEN SOME SNOW MIXING IN FOR AREAS ABOVE 3000 FEET, WHERE LOWS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S. ELSEWHERE, OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

OUTSIDE OF THE WIND, THURSDAY LOOKS TO BE DRY FOR MOST OF THE AREA, ASIDE FROM SOME CONTINUED UPSLOPE INDUCED SHOWERS ALONG/WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT, WHICH COULD POSSIBLY MIX WITH SNOW AT TIMES ABOVE 3000 FEET. NOT EXPECTING ACCUMULATIONS DURING THE DAY THURSDAY, BUT INSTEAD JUST GOING TO SEE A FEW FLAKES MIX IN WITH RAIN. HIGHS ACROSS THE REGION WILL BE IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, WITH LOW TO MID 50S WEST, AND OF COURSE SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER ON THE MOUNTAIN TOPS (MID 30S TO MID 40S). FRIDAY IS FORECAST TO BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY, AS HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE BUILDING IN THE REGION. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR TO SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL, WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S. OVERNIGHT LOWS ON FRIDAY WILL BE QUITE CHILLY. EXPECT MID TO UPPER 30S, PERHAPS EVEN INTO THE FAR WESTERN DC SUBURBS, AS WE COULD SEE OUR FIST WIDESPREAD FROST EVENT ACROSS THE AREA FRIDAY NIGHT. THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING PRETTY GOOD OVERALL, BUT CLOUD COVER WILL INCREASE LATER IN THE DAY ON SUNDAY. A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT ON SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY AS A NEW LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM SLOWLY ADVANCES EASTWARD.

TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. LOWS: 42-47. WEST WINDS AROUND 15 MPH. GUSTS MAY REACH 30 TO 35 MPH.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S. WIND GUSTS MAY REACH 40 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH AFTERNOON AND EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!