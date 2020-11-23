Windy today, but looking much calmer toward mid-week

Monday: Clearing skies with showers also ending by sunrise, then fairly sunny and breezy with some lingering clouds over the mountains to the west. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, High: 50 (45-53)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 34 (29-36)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with some high clouds returning through the afternoon. Winds: NNE 4-8 mph, High: 51 (48-56), Low: 38 (35-43)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty late PM showers, mainly over the mountains to the west. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then clearing skies through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

After lots of clouds but no precipitation over the weekend, it’s finally soggy out there early this morning. A cold front is quickly passing by, with the quick burst of rainfall wrapping up by the time we hit sunrise. Clouds will also quickly follow suit and exit before lunchtime, with the one exception being over the mountains of western Maryland and West Virginia where upslope flow will keep them around. Breezy northwest winds will hold steady behind the front all day, as temperatures hold steady or even drop throughout the day. Tonight we’ll be back down toward the freezing mark under mostly clear skies.

High pressure briefly gives us a mostly sunny and cool day tomorrow, with highs still only reaching the lower 50’s. Clouds, mostly at the upper levels, will quickly stream back in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Despite another fairly cloudy day, it looks like any precipitation from the next storm system will hold off through the day, with mountain locations to the west maybe seeing a few spotty showers before sunset Wednesday. Much like today’s system, this low for the middle of the week will be a quick hitter too, with the bulk of the rain falling overnight. Models have recently slowed the exit of this low however, so it’s likely the start of Thanksgiving will be a bit soggy. Either way, skies will begin clearing by the afternoon as it turns into a warm day.

Another quick round of high pressure will give us dry days both Friday and Saturday as temperatures steadily start dropping back to near normal again. This time around skies won’t clear nearly as much, with a mix of sun and clouds Friday and more clouds than not Saturday. Late in the weekend going into early next week there’s starting to be some agreement on a fairly strong storm system making a trek across the area. It’s looking like next Monday will be the day we could see the most impact, but there’s still some uncertainty and things could change. For now, have kept scattered showers at the very least for next Sunday.

Have a great Monday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson