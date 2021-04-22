Windy conditions continue, calming down tonight

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, still breezy and chilly with a stray mountain snow shower possible this morning. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 52 (47-55)

Thursday night: Clearing skies, becoming mostly clear and staying brisk. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 35 (32-38)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 63 (59-67), Low: 41 (37-44)

Saturday: Cloudy with PM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Clearing skies with scattered AM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

This latest storm system was far from a major rain-maker, but it brought some major changes to our weather nonetheless. The cold front crossed through around lunch yesterday, with winds picking up quickly and temperatures plummeting. We’re waking up to lower 30’s across much of the area, and we won’t recover much temperature-wise this afternoon. West-northwest winds will kick up again through the day, keeping us in the 50’s with variable cloud cover. Tonight winds will finally calm down and skies will completely clear out, giving us another chilly night down in the 30’s. Another Freeze Watch is in place until Friday morning due to near-freezing conditions expected once again.

High pressure settles to our south and east on Friday, which will position us perfectly to warm back up some. We’ll be back into the 60’s under plenty of sunshine, giving us a near-perfect end to the week. A large area of low pressure will be approaching from the south on Saturday, cutting the sunny weather off pretty quickly. It will start out dry, but by Saturday afternoon rain will overspread the area and we’ll remain soggy through Saturday night. This system will definitely be much more of a rain maker, as we could see 0.50-1.00” of rain by Sunday morning, which is certainly beneficial with recent dry weather.

Behind this storm system, it’s actually going to keep on warming up. The overall pattern across the country is going to become very amplified, with stormy weather out west and high pressure across the East Coast. Winds will turn out of the south-southwest, and we’ll see a big jump in temperatures under fairly sunny skies from Monday-nest Wednesday. We’ll start in the 60’s, then jump to the 70’s Tuesday and end with lower 80’s next Wednesday. It will certainly start feeling like we’re about to enter into May, with some additional rain chances to follow by the end of next week.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson