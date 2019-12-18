Windy conditions across Northern Virginia

After seeing wintry weather and a few days of clouds, we will begin to clear out on Wednesday. There is a small chance of a flying flurry Wednesday afternoon, but beyond that, cold and windy conditions about the region.

While most of the 7-day looks mostly quiet, Thursday looks bitterly cold along with lows in the teens and highs only in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. We will try to warm up for Friday, but lows will start in the teens once again!

We try to warm up for the weekend and into the next week. Oddly enough, however, we look to be rather quiet. Stay tuned for the latest developments!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an afternoon flurry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Friday: Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Watch for partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Looking for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Warming up with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Forecast calls for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen