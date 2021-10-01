Winds turn southerly and push temps back up

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light N, High: 70 (66-73)

Friday night: Mostly clear with spotty fog possible. Winds: L&V, Low: 48 (43-52)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 3-5 mph, High: 77 (73-80), Low: 56 (51-59)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our glorious stretch of weather continued yesterday, with quite a good chill greeting us on this first morning of October. After we bottom out in the 40’s and lower 50’s this morning, we’ll warm back up again under plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High pressure is starting to slide across the viewing area to the south, but it will be directly overhead today which will keep winds very calm and actually create slightly cooler conditions compared to yesterday. Under fairly clear skies and calm winds we’ll be chilly in the 40’s once again tonight.

With the high off to the south tomorrow, winds will shift and come out of the south for Saturday. This will cause a quick warm up, with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70’s under party cloudy skies. Clouds will be steadily returning as well, to the point that we’ll be mostly cloudy by Sunday. As the high retreats, the next storm system will be knocking on the door to end the weekend, with rain falling just west of us into Sunday afternoon. Recent trends have backed off on precipitation chances for the end of the weekend, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll see our warmest temperatures of the forecast just before the rain arrives, as we head into the lower 80’s.

A cold front will arrive on Monday, finally pushing more widespread showers our way and creating a very soggy start to the week. This front and the overall storm system will get hung up nearby into Tuesday and Wednesday, continuing to keep isolated to scattered showers and plenty of clouds around. Because of the slow movement of this system, temperatures will only adjust a little bit, as we only fall back into the middle 70’s during the day and 50’s at night. We’ll be watching the end of next week, as there is a chance a low re-develops along the Atlantic Coast into next Thursday. If that happens, we’ll keep staying soggy as the week comes to an end.

Have an amazing weekend and start to October!

Meteorologist Damon Matson