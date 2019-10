Winds relax Friday night and freezing temps could move in

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THIS AFTERNOON THE WIND WAS STILL PREVALENT, AS STRONG WESTERLY WINDS GUSTED TO 30 MPH AND HIGHER. OVERALL, IT HAS BEEN A CHILLY DAY TODAY, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO NEAR 60, BUT THE WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DIMINISH ACROSS THE REGION TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY. FORECAST LOWS LOOK TO BE IN THE LOW 40S EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, MID 30S TO LOW 40S WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND ALONG THE HIGHER MOUNTAIN TOPS, LOWS WILL DROP TO THE UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S! FRIDAY, WINDS WILL STILL BE GUSTY AT TIMES DURING THE DAY, BUT WILL QUICKLY DIMINISH INTO THE EVENING AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS DIRECTLY OVERHEAD. FRIDAY NIGHT WILL LIKELY BE THE COLDEST NIGHT OUT OF THE NEXT WEEK, AS SOME FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS ARE POSSIBLE WITH WIDESPREAD LOWS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S. WARMER TEMPS WILL BE SEEN ALONG AND EAST OF I-95, WITH LOWS CLOSER TO THE LOW 40S. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SHIFT OFFSHORE SATURDAY, LEADING TO WARMER TEMPERATURES INTO THE MID 60S AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL KEEP US DRY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING, THOUGH OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN ARRIVES BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE GOING INTO MONDAY AS WELL, BUT A BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN ARRIVES ON TUESDAY AS ANOTHER COLD FRONT AND ASSOCIATED UPPER-LEVEL TROUGH PIVOT EASTWARD. WE’LL DRY OUT AGAIN BY THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND STILL WINDY. LOWS: 42-47. WEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH. GUSTS MAY REACH 30 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S. WIND GUSTS MAY REACH 25 TO 30 MPH.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWERS, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

STAY WARM!