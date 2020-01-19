Winds may cause a few ice-covered tree limbs to fall

Winds will gust up to 25 mph overnight, but up to 30 Sunday.

Most of us saw very little sleet and snow. The rain was early, and temperatures were below freezing, causing icy conditions. Most reports indicate few tenths of an inch of snow and sleet. The mountains and areas north of the Mason Dixon saw only 1-2 inches!

We did, however, see something else, and it is the stuff none of us want, which is freezing rain. A warm surge of air came in mid to late morning as temperatures remained below freezing. This intern gave us a bit more than just a glaze of ice, especially on vehicles and vegetation. This quick change in the weather caused and is causing concrete surfaces, like sidewalks, along with a few roadways to be rather slippery. Temperatures will gradually warm overnight, but they will begin to drop after midnight. A few locations may go below freezing tonight, causing anything that melts to refreeze. Be mindful before you take a step outside tonight and Sunday.

Cold and windy conditions overnight and especially Sunday could cause a few tree limbs to fracture, causing debris to fall. Be on the lookout for falling branches. Try to avoid tree limbs, especially if they are droopy or look weighted down with a good bit of ice.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: The system that brought us sleet and ice will move out of the area. Lows will fall into the 30’s. A few locations may refreeze overnight. Take care early Sunday morning, especially with temperatures near and below freezing. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Sunday: Gradual clearing with a bitter breeze. Watch for falling debris as winds could break a few tree branches iced over. Highs will be in the 30’s with temperatures dropping. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30.

Monday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a cold wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Tuesday: Watch for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: Warmer temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies as clouds increase. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Take care tonight and Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen