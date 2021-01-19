Winds do not let up much today, very windy Wednesday

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still slightly breezy with mountain snow showers still possible. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, High: 46 (33-49)

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with mountain snow showers, some could drift east into the valleys as well. Winds: W 8-12 mph, Low: 29 (20-32)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy with spotty snow showers tapering down through the day. Winds: WNW 25-35 mph, High: 36 (29-40), Low: 25 (22-29)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Starting out the week, we had fairly breezy and chilly conditions, with some sunshine to the east but plenty of clouds and snow showers to the west over the mountains. If you’re looking for more of the same we have you covered for today as well. There will only be a couple of slight differences, mainly that winds will be a little less intense and that there should be a few less snow showers over the mountains as well. We’re continuing to see the same pattern because of an upper-level trough that continues to keep the flow west-northwesterly at least through Wednesday. A stronger disturbance is set to follow along this flow tonight into Wednesday morning, really ramping up snow shower activity to the west.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Wednesday morning over far western MD and the ridge tops of southern PA and WV because of this expected wintry weather. Snow totals of 2-5” and wind gusts of 35-45 mph possible could make travel very tricky early in the day in these areas. Snow showers could very easily drift east out of the mountains, but overall the rest of the viewing area will just be very chilly and windy. Highs will not get out of the 30’s, and with wind speeds of 25-35 mph, wind chills will be down into the teens and 20’s. All of this windy and chilly activity will wrap up Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front swings across the area. There won’t really be any sort of precipitation with this front, as moisture will be lacking.

A broad area of high pressure will than set up across the area into Friday and the weekend. We’ll see temperatures continue to fall as colder air funnels in around this high pressure center, with temperatures heading into the 30’s during the day and 20’s at night. We’re keeping a close eye on the start of next week, as another storm system does look to swing our way from the southern Rockies. Right now it does appear this storm will have enough moisture and cold air to work with to produce a decent bit of light rain/snow, but impacts are very hard to pin down at this point. Again, there’s no promise this will be a major storm, but it’s certainly something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson