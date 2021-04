Winds continue to be higher than normal heading into Friday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO GRADUALLY DECREASE ALTHOUGH LIGHT SNOW LOOKS TO BE SEEN IN AND ALONG THE ALLEGANY FRONT. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE LOW 30’S IN THE HIGHEST MOUNTAIN TOPS, BUT ELSEWHERE THE RANGE WILL BE FROM THE MID-30S TO THE LOW 40S NEAR D.C. ALL OF THE SNOW SHOWERS/FLURRIES WILL BE WRAPPING UP BY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH ONLY A COATING AT BEST POSSIBLE, OTHERWISE IT WILL BE VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE 50’S AND BREEZY NORTHWEST WINDS. SKIES FINALLY START CLEARING OUT FOR THE START OF THE WEEKEND WITH WEAK HIGH PRESSURE CUTTING US A BREAK ON SATURDAY. THERE REALLY ISN’T GOING TO BE ANY MAJOR STORM SYSTEMS THE REST OF THE FORECAST PERIOD, BUT THERE ARE MINOR DISTURBANCES TO KEEP AN EYE ON. ONE OF THESE WILL ARRIVE OVERNIGHT SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY, BRINGING US SOME SPOTTY SHOWERS TO END THE WEEKEND.

A SECOND DISTURBANCE WILL BE CROSSING OUR AREA ON MONDAY WITH SOME LIGHT PRECIPITATION, BUT AGAIN IT LOOKS TO A MINIMAL STORM AT BEST. TUESDAY WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN SUNSHINE AND THE WARMEST TEMPERATURES, AS WE CLIMB BACK TO AROUND EITHER SIDE OF 70 DEGREES. A THIRD WEAK STORM SYSTEM COULD BRING ON AND OFF LIGHT SHOWERS TO THE REGION WEDNESDAY, BEFORE OUR SKIES CLEAR AGAIN NEXT THURSDAY. FORECASTED DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, LOOK TO HOLD IN THE MID-60S.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING MOST LOCATIONS. MOUNTAIN SNOW FLURRIES. LOWS RANGE FROM 32-43 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, COOL AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 50S

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH PASSING AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!