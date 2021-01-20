Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph today, calming down Thursday

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly. Expect more clouds and snow showers early, then clearing some and dry later. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 35-40 mph, High: 37 (33-41)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 24 (21-28)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 48 (44-50), Low: 30 (26-33)

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with increasing clouds late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Most of Tuesday turned out to be pretty nice, just a little breezy but slightly warmer and sunnier. Conditions have turned a bit more unsettled overnight, as a shortwave disturbance has dropped down out of the Great Lakes and produced numerous snow showers from New York down into the Blue Ridge Mountains. The bulk of the snowfall is north of us, but quick-moving, intense snow bands are passing across the area this morning. These could cause brief whiteout conditions if you encounter one of these snow bands, so take it slow on the roads this morning. Snow could accumulate up to 2-4 inches back across Garrett and Grant Counties as well, creating slick road conditions.

The good news is that snow showers will wrap up around lunchtime, but it’s going to remain very windy and chilly. Wind gusts could get as high as 30-40 mph, giving us wind chills in the 20’s to the east and teens and single digits in the mountains. Conditions calm down overnight, with temperatures rebounding nicely ahead of a frontal boundary on Thursday. This frontal boundary will cross through Thursday night, with a chilly Canadian high pressure soon to follow. So, as we end the week and get into the weekend, sunny skies and dropping temperatures will win out. It will once again turn windy on Friday between the departing front and the approaching high, but otherwise conditions should be calmer.

We’re continuing to keep a close eye on early next week, and data continues to support the possibility of a fairly potent storm system Monday into next Tuesday. Like was mentioned yesterday, it’s still way too far out to talk about specific details, as the forecast on this is very likely to shift and change into the weekend. As of right now, we’re most certainly going to see rain and snow showers across the area, with mainly snow more likely to the north. Again, changes to the forecast could mean the difference between a good bit of snow and none at all, so stick with us as we continue to provide updates. Some precipitation is likely to linger into Tuesday, but overall conditions should be improving from then on.

Have a great Wednesday and hold on to your hats out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson