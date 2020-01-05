Wind Advisory for the Northern Virginia Blue Ridge

The weather calls for cold and windy conditions on this Sunday, but we will have sunnier skies than Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to average this week as cold air huddles down into the region. There is even a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday.

Tuesday wintry weather will be generally light if anything. It looks like we may get another dusting of snow at most. The higher mountains to the west may see an inch or two if they are lucky. While we aren’t expecting a winter storm, take it easy on the roadways on Tuesday as some roads may be slick.

Colder temperatures will be in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30’s as highs and 20’s as lows. Be sure to bundle up now and then as this week looks chillier this week than the previous week.

Clouds and warmer air come back into the region on Friday. There will be a chance of showers as we go from Friday into Saturday with highs in the 50’s. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Clearing out with strong winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will lessen overnight.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with chilly conditions across the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s to around 50 degrees. Winds will be rather blustery again.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with the possibility of wintry precipitation. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs ill be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Watch for the rain to come late with cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen