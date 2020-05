Wetter days ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! ANOTHER TROPICAL SYSTEM HAS FORMED BEFORE THE OFFICIAL START DATE OF JUNE 1ST! BERTHA MOVED INLAND QUICKLY AND HAS IMPACTED SOUTH CAROLINA WITH A HEALTHY DOSE OF RAIN (1-3”). OVERNIGHT, BERTHA WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE NORTH AND IS EXPECTED PASS TO THE WEST OF THE CENTRAL APPALACHIANS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING WITH BANDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN STARTING AROUND MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH MIDDAY THURSDAY. HIGHEST AMOUNTS AROUND AN INCH ARE EXPECTED OVER THE CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY; HOWEVER, WE’RE NOT FORECASTING FLOODING ACROSS THE REGION. AS “BERTHA” BECOMES JUST A DEPARTING WAVE, THE FORECAST IS FOR BREAKS OF SUNSHINE THURSDAY AFTERNOON, AS THE SYSTEM MOVES FURTHER AWAY. ANY SUNSHINE SHOULD HELP TEMPERATURES PEAK OUT INTO THE 80S, AND THAT WITH A MUGGY, TROPICAL AIR MASS IN PLACE, IT WILL FEEL VERY MUCH LIKE SUMMER. THERE IS STILL SOME POTENTIAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY AFTERNOON, BUT MOST OF IT WOULD BE SUBTLE IN NATURE, AS BERTHA WOULD’VE TAKEN A LOT OF PUNCH OUT OF THE ATMOSPHERE.

FRIDAY THERE IS A MUCH BETTER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES OUR REGION FROM THE WEST. WITH A WARM AND HUMID AIR MASS ALREADY IN PLACE, INSTABILITY WILL BE GREATER FRIDAY THAN ANY OTHER DAY OVER THE NEXT WEEK, SO A FEW STRONG AND EVEN LOCALLY SEVERE STORMS AREN`T OUT OF THE QUESTION. THE COLD FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH OFF TO THE SOUTH AND EAST EARLY SATURDAY, WITH THE POTENTIAL ONCE AGAIN OF SEEING A FEW RESIDUAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS INTO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON, ESPECIALLY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND. BEYOND SATURDAY THOUGH, A MUCH COOLER AND DRIER AIR MASS WILL WORK IN BEHIND THE COLD FRONT FOR SUNDAY AND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK AS TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY LEVELS DROP DRASTICALLY. FORECASTED TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S, AND DEW POINT TEMPS IN THE 40S!

This is the last statement regarding quick developing and fast moving Bertha.

TONIGHT: OVERNIGHT RAIN. LOWS 66-70.

THURSDAY: MORNING RAIN WITH A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME AFTERNOON THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!