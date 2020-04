Wet weather overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM ) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW MORNING A WEAK STORM SYSTEM LOOKS TO IMPACT OUR AREA WITH BOTH RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS, AS IT RIDES THE STALLED FRONT TO OUR SOUTH. MOST OF THE MOISTURE WILL BE IN THE FORM OF A CHILLY RAIN, BUT AS THE LOW DEPARTS, THERE WILL BE ENOUGH COLD AIR ALOFT FOR SOME ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS. LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED IN THE ALLEGHENY AND POTOMAC HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, WITH A COUPLE OF INCHES OF SNOW ABOVE 2000 FEET. SNOW MAY EVEN MIX IN WITH THE CHILLY RAIN IN THE VALLEY FLOORS OF NORTHERN MARYLAND, EXTREME NORTHERN VIRGINIA, AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, BUT ANY ACCUMULATION SHOULD BE LIGHT, IF ANY, AND CONFINED TO GRASSY SURFACES. THE WEAK STORM WILL MOVE OUT BY MIDDAY WEDNESDAY AND THE WEATHER WILL STAY DRY FOR THE REST OF THE DAY.

THURSDAY, DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US, BUT THE SKY IS FORECAST TO BE VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH TEMPERATURES RUNNING SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL. INITIALLY, ON FRIDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE SITUATED JUST OFFSHORE, BEFORE MOVING FURTHER AWAY AND A WEAK DISTURBANCE TO APPROACH THE AREA FROM THE WEST. SHOWERS WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA DURING FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND SPREAD ACROSS THE ENTIRE FORECAST AREA FRIDAY NIGHT. THIS SYSTEM WILL DRIVE A COLD FRONT SOUTH THE AREA BEFORE STALLING AND ALLOWING DRIER WEATHER TO MOVE IN ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. ON SUNDAY, A WEAK DISTURBANCE WILL RIDE ALONG THE STALLED TO OUR SOUTH, BRINGING A CHANCE FOR MORE SHOWERS DURING THE DAY ON SUNDAY. MONDAY, THE FORECAST IS FOR SUNNY SKIES AS THE WEEKEND WEATHER MOVES OUT TO SEA. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN AT OR BELOW NORMAL THROUGH THE LONG TERM PERIOD, BUT WILL MODERATE SLIGHTLY OVER THE COURSE OF THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 30S AND LOWER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY MORNING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH LATE DAY SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWERS THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS, MILDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

MONDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!