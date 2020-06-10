Western areas of Northern Virginia most likely to see storms Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid with showers and storms developing in the early PM, mainly west of I-81. A few storms could turn strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 91 (88-95)

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and storms, mainly late. Winds: S 10-15 mph, Low: 72 (67-75)

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated AM showers and storms, mainly near I-95. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph, High: 84 (81-88), Low: 61 (55-64)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was happening rather gradually, but you could certainly feel the heat and humidity building through the day yesterday as the hours passed. Many locations did reach into the lower 90’s, and we have barely cooled off into this morning, with widespread 70’s and lots of humidity. Today will see more of the same, but the mess of lows over the Great Lakes will start to swing a cold front this direction, leading to storm development. Starting in the early to mid-afternoon, 1-3 PM, showers and storms will initiate west of I-81 and slowly move east. By far the best severe weather chance resides back in Michigan, but areas like the eastern WV panhandle and western Maryland could see a few storms turn strong to severe this afternoon with heavy rain and some wind.

This afternoon convection will calm down into the early overnight, right as the actual cold front approaches. Before midnight we’ll be fairly quiet, but then additional scattered showers and storms will pass through late in the night into Thursday morning. Rain chances hold on the longest over Montgomery County tomorrow morning, otherwise the rest of us will clear out and enjoy a pretty nice day. Friday high pressure nudges in enough for continued good weather before the pattern takes a turn over the weekend.

The turn we’re talking about is going to start as a cold front that lacks moisture passing by Saturday. This front then stalls off of the East Coast as an upper-level low becomes cutoff over the viewing area into Sunday. So, Saturday will actually be fairly beautiful, but as we saw with a similar cut off low to our west a few weeks ago, we’ll be turning very cloudy and cool to end the weekend into next week. With this cutoff low much closer, scattered shower chances and clouds are in the forecast each day from Sunday until Tuesday, with highs staying in the 70’s.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson