Weekend starts out cool, much warmer by Sunday

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 77 (73-80)

Friday night: Clear skies. Winds: WNW 3-5 mph, Low: 53 (47-56)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 80 (76-84), Low: 59 (55-64)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Some cold fronts are stubborn and don’t want to leave the area in a quick enough fashion, and yesterday we saw that. With the latest system still lingering off the East Coast, rounds of occasional showers and clouds stuck with us on a much cooler day. We’ve finally cleared out overnight, and even cooler and drier air is arriving. We’ll bottom out in the 50’s and 60’s before the sun rises, and temperatures this afternoon will stay comfortable in the 70’s with northwest winds around. It will get a bit breezy at times with the tighter pressure gradient, with gusts up to 20-25 mph. Calmer winds and clear skies will lead to a very brisk night, with lows down into the 40’s in the mountains and 50’s to the east.

This weekend is going to be gorgeous with high pressure overhead and then eventually east of the area. Winds will turn more southerly tomorrow, but it will stay very seasonal under plenty of sunshine. Sunday is when the real warm up begins, as afternoon temperatures will shoot right back into the upper 80’s. We’ll continue to stay stuck in this pattern into early next week, as south-southwesterly winds continue while we stay on the western edge of this latest high pressure center. All the while, we stay completely dry and fairly sunny both Monday and Tuesday.

There will be a storm system to our north by mid-week, which will slowly drop a front south into our area. There won’t be a lot of moisture or energy behind this front however, with the storm center so far away. Given the warmth (temperatures still in the upper 80’s, even close to 90 degrees) this front should be just enough to spark up isolated showers and storms by Wednesday. The possibility of a few showers continues into next Thursday, as we keep an eye on how long this front and storm system linger about to end next week.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson