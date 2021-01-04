Weak disturbances keep clouds around, mixed showers in the mountains

Monday: Dense fog/freezing fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with more clouds and a few stray rain/snow showers to the west. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 40 (35-43)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers to the west. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 31 (28-34)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers, mostly to the west. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 39 (36-44), Low: 30 (27-33)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers, mainly to the south. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s a rather foggy and icy start to the week out there in the wake of the coastal system that brought us some rain yesterday. The temperature has dropped down to or just below freezing in most locations, and the recent precipitation has helped to create plenty of dense fog and freezing fog. Along with that, any surfaces that haven’t been treated yet and had fresh rainfall on them have frozen as well, creating lots of black ice. Until roads are treated or until the mid-morning when we finally warm up, take plenty of caution on the roads given the ice and fog. Beyond this morning, it’s going to be fairly quiet. There will be some clearing to the east, but under northwest winds clouds will be tough to get rid of to the west. Elevation sprinkles and a few flakes can’t be ruled out today and tonight.

Generally, it’s going to be an extremely quiet week weather-wise outside of a couple of weak disturbances. One of these will swing by tomorrow, keeping most of the area fairly cloudy. There will be a chance of isolated rain/snow showers, but most precipitation will fall west of I-81 and not amount to much. This weak low pressure will head east Tuesday night, and then we’ll finally see some clearing into Wednesday and Thursday with high pressure arriving from the Great Lakes. Our average highs for this time of year are usually in the upper 30’s, which is right about where we’ll be through Thursday. Overnight lows will be a little warmer than average, but still upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

The second weak disturbance will be passing by on Friday. Model consensus, even this far out, is in fairly good agreement that the bulk of any precipitation from this system stays south across the Carolinas. Still, we can’t completely rule out some spotty rain/snow shower activity across Northern Virginia and southern Maryland late Friday. Heading into next weekend high pressure will yet again win out, with a good mix of sun and clouds Saturday and next Sunday. Much like most of this week, temperatures will be right around or just slightly above average with little change from day to day.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson