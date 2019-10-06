We will mainly see clouds Sunday in Northern Va.

Isolated shower possible, but most of the rain to come Monday.

Clouds will remain with us this Sunday. There will also be a slight chance for showers. Most of the rain for Sunday, if any, will be isolated in nature. The bulk of the rainfall will come on Monday.

Monday looks to be the best chance for rain, but we have an additional opportunity on Tuesday and Wednesday. After hopefully getting close to an inch of rain on Monday, clouds will linger behind the cold front. We may see enough moisture to hold on to a few showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. These extra showers could add to the rain totals in the region.

The dry days this week will be on Thursday and Friday with more sunshine, but temperatures will have a hard time to warm up into the 70’s by Friday because it appears we have yet another system to come over the next weekend as more showers look to meander into our area.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Wind will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Plan on mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: Wait on partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Watching for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen