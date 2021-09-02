We end the week with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures

Good Thursday! After a gorgeous afternoon, we will continue with the nice weather this evening. Forecasted low temperatures look to range from the upper 40s to the upper 60s near the Bay. Friday and Saturday will feature tons of sunshine and highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds look to be on the increase a bit Saturday night as a weakening cold front moves into the area Sunday, bringing the next chance showers. Highs on Sunday hovering near normal (the lower 80s). On Labor Day, Monday, high pressure will make a return to the region with dry conditions and near to slightly above normal afternoon highs. Another weak front will move through on Wednesday bringing a few light showers, otherwise, the month of September is looking dry and mostly sunny.

Tonight: Heavy rain develops. Lows range from 63-79 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great rest of the day!