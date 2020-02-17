Warmer overnight temperatures in Northern Virginia

The 20's and 30's from Monday morning will turn to 30's and 40's Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise into the 50’s today. We have a few clouds out there this morning, but a few clouds may break during the day. Clouds will return as we head into the evening with a slight chance for drizzle as we head overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks cloudy and may come with a few light scattered showers. Temperatures will continue to be above the average for this time of year. The cold front associated with this system, however, will help cool our temperatures off as we head into Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday morning look to be rather chilly. Lows those mornings will only be in the teens and 20’s. These cold mornings will continue through next weekend as highs rise back into the 40’s and 50’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Presidents Day: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s. North winds will turn south and east at 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Watch for clouds to increase with the chance of drizzle. Lows will fall into upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the south and east at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Clouds will break with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs only into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday: Extra clouds may begin to fill into the region with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a pleasant Presidents Day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

