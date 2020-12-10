Warm-up begins today, lasts through the weekend

Thursday: Some morning clouds to the west, otherwise mostly sunny. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 51 (48-55)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, Low: 34 (30-38)

Friday: Partly cloudy, with more clouds late in the day. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 55 (50-60) Low: 38 (35-42)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty late day rain showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM rain showers, otherwise a dry day. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

High pressure continues to slide our direction on this Thursday morning, keeping very quiet conditions in place. We got some sunshine to end the day yesterday, and most have held onto clear skies overnight. A very stubborn cloud deck remains over the western mountains though, and this will finally erode away this morning. There’s a wide spread of temperatures currently, 30’s and 40’s where there are clouds and 20’s and 30’s under the clear skies. Regardless of current readings, we’ll all climb into the 50’s later this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Another seasonal and quiet night is expected into Friday morning.

Southerly return flow kicks in as the high slides off the East Coast tomorrow, pushing our temperatures even higher; likely to the upper 50’s for most. Clouds start to spill back into the region Friday night into Saturday, with the weekend featuring a lot less sunshine. The storm system heading our way will be weakening rapidly as it arrives, while also losing a lot of its potential moisture. This means almost all of Saturday will be dry, outside of spotty showers very late in the day. The bulk of any rain showers will fall Saturday night, with the last of the showers gone by the middle of Sunday morning. We stay warm into Sunday as well, finally cooling down once the cold front passes.

Another area of high pressure gives us sunny skies and typically cool conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Models seem to be in fairly good agreement for the extended forecast, which is rare. That being said, there are decently strong signals that two lows, one over the Great Lakes and another along the Atlantic Coast, will develop next Wednesday. In typical fashion, the coastal low looks to get stronger, and throw a decent shot of rain/snow our way. Exact timing, track, and intensity of this system will determine how much precipitation we see, what type of precipitation we see, and how much of an impact there will be. Stay tuned with us over the coming days as these details get ironed out.

Have a great Thursday and enjoy the warmth!

Meteorologist Damon Matson