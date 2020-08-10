Warm and sunny conditions from yesterday linger into Monday

Monday: Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny and warm. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 94 (90-97)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 71 (67-74)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray late PM storm possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 92 (89-95), Low: 72 (69-75)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Monday morning everyone! We’re entering into the true dog days of summer as the middle of August approaches, and this week is going to be as typical as it can get for this time of year. To start out, we’re looking at a quiet and sunny day to kick the week off. Before then, the morning will include some patchy fog under very light winds. Residual high pressure off of the Atlantic coastline will very lightly push more warmth and some humidity from the south, which will bump our highs today into the lower and middle 90’s. Overnight into Tuesday morning will remain warm with a few more clouds around.

Most of tomorrow is going to be rain-free, with more of a partly cloudy sky. Near the end of the day, a very slow moving front will be approaching, which could set off a few stray late day storms, but otherwise not a lot will be happening tomorrow outside of some more warmth. It’s after Tuesday that the more noticeable weather conditions start. The frontal boundary mentioned above is looking to settle directly overhead for the rest of the week, and then eventually lifting through the area again as a warm front during the upcoming weekend. This setup will lead to daily afternoon chances of scattered showers and storms across the viewing area each day Wednesday through next Sunday.

Given recent precipitation from last week’s tropical activity and some additional storms, we’ll have to keep an eye out for heavy precipitation from some storms later this week. But otherwise the overall atmospheric flow is going to be weak, so these storms will be typical pop-up summertime types that could get strong if it’s warm enough and the atmosphere is unstable enough. High temperatures will fall back into the 80’s with the additional clouds and storms, but overnight lows won’t be changing much all week, staying in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson