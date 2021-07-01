Very soggy and stormy, then much cooler as we enter the holiday weekend

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and storms moving in by mid-morning, continuing through the afternoon. Heavy rain, flash flooding, and severe storms with damaging winds are possible. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 85 (82-89)

Thursday night: Cloudy with a few storms early, then continued showers. Winds: W 4-8 mph, Low: 67 (64-69)

Friday: Cloudy with scattered AM showers, then clearing through the PM. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 79 (75-81), Low: 60 (56-64)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

After all of this heat, it was only a matter of time before something had to give, and we saw that last evening. A line of storms formed up with a few cells turning severe and producing very heavy rain and strong winds. This activity quickly dissipated once the sun went down, but more rain and storms are already approaching the area this morning. The first batch of heavy rain will clip across western MD, WV, and southern PA through the early to mid-morning hours, already dropping close to an inch in some locations. There’s likely to be a lull through lunchtime, but then rain and storm activity really picks up in the afternoon. To the south and east the potential for severe storms and damaging winds is going to be a bit higher given the longer period of time to warm up and make the atmosphere unstable.

A Flash Flood Threat is in effect to the east of I-81 as well, but the potential for very heavy rainfall and flash flooding exists across the entire area. Storms could easily drop 1-2 inches per hour into the overnight, with totals up to 2-3 inches before all is said and done. Showers will continue overnight into Friday morning until the front finally drops far enough to the south of us, but we’ll be seeing much improved conditions into the weekend. Temperatures will only hit the 70’s both tomorrow and Saturday, with clearing skies as well. There’s still likely to be some isolated showers and storms to begin the holiday weekend with an upper level low still spinning overhead, but it should stay fairly dry.

As the days have gone by, the forecast has continually improved for the 4th of July. Partly cloudy skies, lower 80’s, and comfortable conditions are in store as high pressure drops south into the Mid-Atlantic. This comfortable weather will be short-lived though, as return flow pushes us back toward 90 degrees as dry conditions continue Monday and Tuesday. Another frontal boundary is going to be dropping out of Canada for the middle of next week, but exact details are still a bit blurry for now. That being said, isolated showers and storms and warm, muggy conditions will be likely next Wednesday at the very least.

Watch for flooded areas and stay dry out there today!

Meteorologist Damon Matson