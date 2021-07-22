Very quiet and comfortable as we approach the weekend

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very comfortable, with a little haze still lingering around. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 84 (79-87)

Thursday night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light NW, Low: 62 (57-65)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light N, High: 85 (80-89), Low: 64 (60-68)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty AM showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our mixed bag of a forecast brought us a little of everything on Wednesday: lots of haze, some wind, and a round of severe thunderstorms. All of that is behind us now that the cold front responsible is south of the area, and it’s going to be very simple from here on out the rest of the week. We’re starting with some cool temperatures this morning, and overall it’s going to remain extremely comfortable and not too warm all day long. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80’s under plenty of sunshine, as humidity remains extremely low. There will still be some haze in the sky, enough to be noticeable but not nearly as extreme as recent days.

Tonight will be another clear and cool one as high pressure moves directly overhead. This sets us up for more of the same tomorrow: very seasonable and comfortable conditions with a few extra clouds, but that’s about it. High pressure will slowly slide east of the area, bringing back some warmth as the weekend begins. We should still squeeze out one more totally dry day Saturday before moisture starts to return. It looks like we’ll be back to the classic summer setup on Sunday, with plenty of heat, humidity, and isolated shower and storm chances as a warm front approaches the area.

This warm front will be pushed our direction by a low pressure center crossing through the Great Lakes. Given the path of this storm system being well west of us, rain chances should stay limited on Sunday. Heading into Monday, a cold front will be swinging down from where this system came from, and this does appear to give us a better setup for more widespread showers and storms to kick off next week. Some models are trying to push this front south of us before next Tuesday arrives, but as we’ve seen before these fronts can take their time, so expect some spotty rainfall into Tuesday as well. The overall trend of heat and humidity will be sticking around even despite these systems well into the middle of next week.

Enjoy these beautiful conditions and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson