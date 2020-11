Tuesday is dry, although a few snow showers may be seen in the mountains

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! THE STRONG FRONT THAT MOVED THROUGH YESTERDAY HAS BROUGHT US A COLD AND WINDY AFTERNOON. TONIGHT, UNDER CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES, IT WILL BE WINTER JACKET WEATHER AS THE THERMOMETER IS FORECAST TO DROP INTO THE 30S. TUESDAY, THE CHILLY, DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE AND WILL HAVE PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. OVERALL, TUESDAY WILL BE DECENT FOR MANY, EXCEPT THOSE LIVING OVER THE APPALACHIANS MOUNTAINS WHERE A COUPLE INCHES OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE AS UPSLOPE WINDS HELP TO CREATE ENOUGH MOISTURE. WEDNESDAY A STRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR WEST, WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSPORT COLD AIR INTO THE AREA AS HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 30S TO MIDDLE 40S. WIND CHILLS WILL REMAIN IN THE 30S MOST OF THE DAY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OVERHEAD WEDNESDAY NIGHT, SETTING THE STAGE FOR THE COLDEST NIGHT OF THE SEASON THUS FAR, WITH LOWS DROPPING INTO THE 20S OR COLDER NEARLY EVERYWHERE OUTSIDE OF DOWNTOWN DC. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLOWLY MOVE AWAY ON THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, KEEPING EACH DAY RAIN FREE, WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. WARMER AIR WILL ALSO START TO BE FELT TOWARD WEEK’S END, AS HIGHS THURSDAY SHOULD BE IN THE UPPER 40S TO MIDDLE 50S, WITH LOWER TO MIDDLE 60S COMMON ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS RANGE FROM 32-46 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOUNTAIN SHOWERS OTHERWISE DRY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!