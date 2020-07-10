Tropical Storm Fay to impact the Eastern Shore Friday

Most of us will see the rain come late Friday into Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday night. Lows will continue to be in the 70’s. Friday will come at a chance of showers for coastal regions to the east. However, we will have a chance of a thundershower as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the 90’s.

A few extra clouds may stick around on Saturday with a few peeks of sun. Some may rise into the low 90’s, but some of us who remain cloudy will be in the upper 80’s. Watch for a shower or storm to come Saturday.

A lesser chance of precipitation comes on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will be around. If those clouds have the opportunity to build, we may see a stray shower at some point Sunday, but a better chance for a few more of us occurs Monday.

Thundershowers may be a bit more scattered on Monday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to be into the 90’s as we start a new week.

As we head into the middle of the week, a ridge of high pressure forms heating us to uncomfortable levels! Highs will rise into the mid to upper 90’s Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices may reach into the 100’s!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday night: Plan on partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of coastal showers in the morning and afternoon. More of us will see thundershowers in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Dangerous heat and humidity as highs rise into the mid to upper 90’s. Heat index values could rise between 100-105.

Thursday: Hot and steamy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Heat index values could rise into the low to mid 100’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen