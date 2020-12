Tons of sun to end the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! AFTER THE EARLIER, WEAK SYSTEM CONTINUES TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE AREA, WE’LL HAVE CLOUDS ON THE DECREASE AND CHILLY NIGHT, AGAIN. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 20S TO THE UPPER 30S NEAR THE CHESAPEAKE. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO OUR REGION THURSDAY AND REMAIN SITUATED NEAR OUR AREA THROUGH FRIDAY. SKIES WILL REMAIN SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY BOTH DAYS, WITH A WARMING TREND BEGINNING AS AFTERNOON TEMPS RISE UP INTO THE UPPER 40S TO MID-50S.

THE WEATHER PATTERN STARTS TO CHANGE ON SATURDAY AS A STORM AND ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT SLOWLY APPROACH OUR AREA. DRY CONDITIONS ARE STILL EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY, WITH A BETTER CHANCE FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AROUND SUNSET AND BEYOND. TEMPERATURES SHOULD PUSH INTO THE 50S, IF NOT 60S IF THERE IS SUFFICIENT SUNSHINE, BOTH DAYS THIS WEEKEND. THE AFOREMENTIONED STORM WILL HEAD INTO CANADA AND DRAG A COLD FRONT THROUGH THE AREA, OVERNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT AND EXITING OUR COAST SUNDAY EVENING. WHILE SOME SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, ANY RAIN AMOUNTS WILL BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE AND ANY UPSLOPE SNOW BEHIND THE FRONT SHOULD BE BRIEF. THE BIGGEST CHANGE TO THE FORECAST HAS BEEN ON MONDAY. YESTERDAY IT LOOKED LIKE WE SEE NOTHING BUT CLOUDS AND CHILLY RAIN. NOW, IT APPEARS THAT THAT RAIN WILL STAY WELL SOUTH OF THE REGION (IN NORTH CAROLINA) INDICATING THAT WE’LL HAVE NOTHING BUT DRY WEATHER MONDAY AND TUESDAY. THIS WILL BE A FLUID SYSTEM, SO IT IS WORTH WATCHING OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS TO SEE IF THERE IS A REVERSAL IN THE FORECAST MODELS. STAY TUNED!

TONIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. STILL CHILLY. LOWS RANGE FROM 27-39 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

TUESDAY: SUNNY, WITH CLOUDS INCREASING AFTER SUNSET. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!