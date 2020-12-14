Today’s system quickly exiting, Wednesday the day to watch

Monday: Cloudy with cold rain early, mixing with and changing over to snow by mid-morning. All precipitation will be ending with clearing skies in the afternoon. Minor accumulations expected, mostly at higher elevations. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 40 (35-45)

Monday night: Skies continuing to clear, becoming mostly clear and breezy at times. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 27 (21-29)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, clouds returning late. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 39 (36-44), Low: 26 (23-29)

Wednesday: Cloudy with snowfall, heavy at times, with more of a mix/rain closer to the I-95 corridor. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to middle 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Buckle up folks; it’s going to be quite an active week weather-wise, with two coastal storms impacting the area. The first storm has already arrived, with a cold rain moving in around 4-5 AM. Temperatures remain warm enough to keep this precipitation as rain through the early morning commute, with the exception being the mountains of West Virginia and western Maryland, where snow is already falling. A changeover to snow is expected by mid-morning for Northern VA and central MD, with only rain falling along the I-95 corridor. This entire mess will be gone by the middle of the afternoon with quickly clearing skies from there. By the time snowfall ends, elevation locations to the west could see 3-6” of snow, with 1-3” more likely in the valleys to the east. Watch for slick roadways around lunchtime.

High pressure sets up to our north into tomorrow, keeping us clear and chilly for tonight and Tuesday. This cold air is going to be important because as the next storm approaches there will be plenty of cold air in place to help get snow falling. Models continue to hone in on what the track of this system is going to be and the exact timing of its arrival too. It’s looking fairly likely that the center of this storm will track right along or just off of the Atlantic coastline. This puts the northwestern half of the viewing area squarely in the crosshairs of the heaviest snowfall bands, with precipitation quickly changing to a mix and then rainfall into the metros and along and east of I-95. Snowfall will begin in the early afternoon, and the heaviest snow will fall Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, making for a rough commute near the end of the day.

As far as totals go, the finer details still need to be sorted out, as a slight shift in the track or some warmer air locking into the valleys could literally mean the difference between 3” and 12” of snow. Right now, the best chance of a swath of 10-14” accumulations, locally up to 16”, is across western and northern MD, southern PA, WV, and the I-81 corridor of NOVA. All of the flakes will be ending by Thursday morning at least, with conditions quickly clearing from there. Some mountain snow flurries are possible Thursday with chilly conditions still locked in place, but outside of that we’ll be quiet into the weekend. Another low pressure center could impact the area next Wednesday, with isolated mixed showers possible.

Stay safe out there and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson