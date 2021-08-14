Thunderstorms may impact Northern Virginia Saturday afternoon and evening

The Storm Prediction Center has areas around the DC-Baltimore metropolitan area under a marginal risk of severe weather. With showers and storms coming this afternoon, a few isolated storms could turn severe along the I-95 corridor and areas to the southeast along the Eastern Shore.

We dry out for Sunday, but there is another chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday as we begin a new week. Temperatures will start the week slightly below average, with highs only into the low to mid-80s.

Fred may strengthen into a tropical storm later today as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Showers and storms from that low-pressure system may be delayed a day or two as it currently has a more westerly track. This may push the chance of showers and storms Wednesday to either Thursday and Friday, depending on the track.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Drying out with clouds lingering across the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with possible showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Possible showers continue with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: A possible shower or storm, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Warming up with another chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen