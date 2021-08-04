This week continues to be nice and comfortable, with it heating up this weekend

Good Wednesday! Under clear to mostly clear skies, low temperatures tonight will once again be in the 60s and it will feel comfortable. Thursday, most of the area will once again be dry, but a few showers may crop up west of I-81 during the afternoon to evening hours. The coastal front, that is currently stationary to our south, will move off the coast, allowing another round of high pressure to impact our weather as we end the week. As a result, we’ll keep conditions on the dry side with only isolated instances of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, a disturbance in the atmosphere will move across the area, bringing some showers/storms possible over the higher terrain, otherwise, it is forecast to be mainly dry. Forecasted temperatures are expected will be in the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, and into next week, the heat and humidity make a return, resulting in a slight chance for pop-up storms, as well, during the peak heating in the afternoon. Summer has not gone away just yet.

The humidity is comfortable now but set to return by the weekend and beyond. Getting a break on running the AC’s now, but they will once again be needed. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Starry skies and comfortable. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few mountain t-showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with a few isolated to scattered showers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a safe rest of the day!