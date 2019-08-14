There is a chance of possible thunderstorms, mainly off towards the estuary waters of the Potomac

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) -- GOOD TUESDAY! WHILE WE DODGED A BULLET TODAY WITH REGARDS TO SEEING AN “ENHANCED RISK” OF SEVERE STORMS, THERE WAS STILL SOME ISOLATED T-STORMS, A FEW TURNING SEVERE, AND POCKETS OF HEAVIER RAIN GOING INTO THE FIRST HALF OF THE NIGHT. OVERNIGHT WE’LL HAVE MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH TEMPERATURES FORECAST TO RANGE FROM 63-73 DEGREES. IF YOU ARE AN EARLY RISER, WEDNESDAY MORNING YOU MAY SEE SOME FOG IN SPOTS WHERE IT RAINED DURING THE EVENING. AS THE DAY UNFOLDS, BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS ARE IN THE FORECAST AND EVEN THOUGH WE’LL BE ON THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE FRONT, SOME MORE SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS ARE POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AS THE FRONT CONTINUES TO SAG SOUTHWARD, THIS BOUNDARY ALONG WITH OTHER INSTABILITY FACTORS WILL BE A FOCUS FOR THE FORMATION OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BOTH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO HOLD IN THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 80S, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS STAYING ON EITHER SIDE OF 70 DEGREES.

THIS COMING WEEKEND, LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS, KEEP THE CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS IN THE FORECAST, BUT OVERALL I WOULD NOT CLASSIFY THE WEEKEND AS A WASHOUT, BUT MORE OF THE GARDEN VARIETY SHOWERS AND STORMS THAT WE SEE OFTEN DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS. REGARDLESS OF THE WEATHER, DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER TO MIDDLE 70S.