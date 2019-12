The race is on…cold air leaving and warm air moving in

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! HIGHS TODAY HAVE BEEN COOL, WITH STRONG HIGH PRESSURE SET UP TO THE NORTH, BUT AS THE HIGH MOVES FURTHER AWAY TONIGHT, IT ALLOW FOR AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS OVERNIGHT AND A GRADUAL RISE IN TEMPS.

Some freezing rain is possible on Friday as a storm moves north and runs into colder air.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY BETWEEN 7 AM AND 3 PM. THIS IS FOR THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION, WHICH COULD BE FREEZING RAIN AS IT MOVES INTO THE AREA. PLEASE USE CAUTION AS YOU HEAD TO WORK, TO SCHOOL OR IF JUST OUT AND ABOUT ON THE ROADS. THE ADVISORY IS FROM FREDERICK COUNTY MARYLAND AND POINTS WEST, EXTENDING DOWN INTO THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY. SO ALL TRAVEL ALONG I-81 SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTION. THIS POTENTIAL MIX OF RAIN/FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW, IS FORECAST TO SWITCH TO ALL RAIN WITH TEMPERATURES CLIMBING DURING THE DAY. SHOWER CHANCES LINGER INTO THE WEEKEND AS LOW PRESSURE GRADUALLY DEPARTS TO THE NORTHEAST, WITH SOME UPSLOPE SNOW NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION FURTHER WEST. WE THEN KEEP AN EYE ON THE START OF NEXT WEEK, AS ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM APPROACHES THE REGION. A WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTHWARD FIRST, SENDING A CHANCE FOR A WINTRY MIX OUR WAY MONDAY NIGHT, BEFORE SWITCHING TO ALL RAIN BY TUESDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASE IN CLOUDS. LOWS: 24-32. LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: MIX MORNING PRECIPITATION, BEFORE CHANGING TO RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: RAINY MORNING THEN TURNING COLDER. POSSIBLE EVENING SNOW SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 40S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND COLD. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWER POSSIBLE HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S AND LOWER 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MIXED PRECIPITATION. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN 30- 35 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!