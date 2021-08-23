The heat is on this week

Good Monday! Under a mostly dry afternoon, there were a few spots showers around, but tonight will have a clearing sky, and some dense fog may develop especially in sheltered river valley locations near and west of the Blue Ridge. Overnight low temperatures will look to range from the mid-60s to the upper 70s near the Beltway. Tuesday, with a Bermuda High offshore, will continue to see mostly dry conditions, but it will still be hot and humid. By Wednesday, enough heat and humidity may result in a few pop-up showers or storms near the higher terrain or along with the bay breeze. Heat indices of 95 to perhaps near 100 are possible during the afternoon Tuesday and especially Wednesday. A cold front will sag toward the region beginning Thursday, before stalling nearby Thursday night and Friday. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will increase, but temperatures with more clouds around, will gradually lower heading into the weekend. There is a threat for flash flooding more so on Friday into Saturday when the front will be at its closest proximity to us, so stay tuned to WDVM for the very latest on the potential for any flooding reports. On Sunday, a few isolated thunderstorms could develop, otherwise, temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s and not be as hot as previous days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some overnight fog. Lows range from 66-78.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday-Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered to isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with some mountain storms. Highs in the 80s.

