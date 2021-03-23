The first of several rounds of light rain begins tonight

Tuesday: Some sunshine early, otherwise increasing clouds throughout the day. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 63 (58-66)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with scattered light rain showers, drizzle, and fog. Winds: E 5-10 mph, Low: 49 (46-51)

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated light rain showers and drizzle. Winds: ESE 4-8 mph, High: 61 (56-63), Low: 52 (47-55)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and windy with scattered AM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a gorgeous start to the week we had, as sunshine and warmth continued uninterrupted throughout yesterday afternoon. We’re gradually going to see our recent sunny trend end this morning, as clouds will be on the increase. Easterly winds caused by the coastal low off of the Carolina coastline along with south-southwesterly winds from the approaching storm system out west will be the reason clouds return quickly. We’ll remain dry through the day, even warming up into the 60’s still this afternoon. Light rain showers will finally be able to take hold tonight, as it will be misty, foggy, and damp into Wednesday.

With the coastal low still hanging out nearby, chances for isolated showers continue through the day tomorrow. This will be the first of a few rounds of rainfall we’ll be dealing with on and off through the rest of the week. Conditions dry out Wednesday night into Thursday, though it’s going to remain on the warmer side with south winds kicking up. Temperatures will actually make a run into the 70’s Thursday, especially with any bit of sunshine that breaks out. The next round of rainfall will come from a more potent system shooting northeast out of the Mississippi River Valley. Rain will start back up again very late Thursday evening, lasting into the morning Friday. There could be a thunderstorm or two mixed in, but given the timing it looks like mainly rain is expected.

Warmth continues Friday as the rain ends, with Canadian high pressure drying us out and cooling things down a bit to kick off the weekend. These drier conditions will be very short-lived though, with yet another low arriving Sunday with additional showers. Relative to how it’s going to feel all week, it will start to be cooler into the start of next week, with highs only in the 50’s by next Monday with some sunshine returning.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson