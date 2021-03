The dry and mostly sunny weather continues for Northern Virginia this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! THERE HAVE BEEN A FEW CLOUDS OUT TODAY, BUT AS THE SUN SINKS BELOW THE HORIZON, SKIES WILL LOOK TO CLEAR. WITH CLEARING SKIES AND STILL BREEZY CONDITIONS, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-20S TO AROUND FREEZING. SATURDAY MORNING STARTS OUT BREEZY, BUT THE NORTHWEST WINDS ARE FORECAST TO RELAX BY EVENING. OVERALL, THE WEEKEND LOOKS TO BE MOSTLY SUNNY, BUT UNFORTUNATELY TEMPERATURES WILL STAY BELOW NORMAL. HIGHS WILL STAY IN THE 40S WITH CHILLY OVERNIGHT LOWS UNDER PLENTY OF CLEAR SKIES. BEGINNING MONDAY, DAYTIME HIGHS WILL JUMP INTO THE 50S, AND BY TUESDAY WE’RE LOOKING AT WIDESPREAD 60S WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE STILL AROUND. CLOUDS WILL GRADUALLY INCREASE ON WEDNESDAY BEFORE WE TURN MOSTLY CLOUDY NEXT THURSDAY, WITH SHOWERS SOON TO FOLLOW. HIGHS WILL CONTINUE TO RISE, WITH UPPER 60’S LIKELY AND LOWER 70’S NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION. IT LOOKS LIKE SHOWERS WILL STAY IN THE AREA NEXT FRIDAY BUT THEY APPEAR TO BE LIGHT AND SPOTTY.

TONIGHT: CLEAR, COLD, AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 25-33 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND SEASONABLY CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY- TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S AND 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGH IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S..

HAVE A WONDERFUL NIGHT AND WEEKEND!