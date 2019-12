Temps take a tumble tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! THE LIGHT SNOW HAS MOVES ON AND CLEAR SKIES HAVE FOLLOWED. DAYTIME HIGH TEMPS WERE NOT THAT HIGH AT ALL, STAYING IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S, BUT IT’LL FEEL EVEN CHILLIER TONIGHT. LOWS TONIGHT MAY REACH THE TEENS IN THE COLDEST SPOTS, WITH 20S MOST PLACES. HIGHS ON THURSDAY SHOULD BE A LITTLE COOLER, WITH STRONG HIGH-PRESSURE SET UP TO THE NORTH, WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO FUNNEL COOLER AIR INTO THE REGION. BE SURE TO BUNDLE UP AS YOU GET READY TO START THE DAY! HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD INTO THE REGION AS WE GO INTO THE NIGHT AND THROUGH THE DAY ON THURSDAY, KEEPING CONDITIONS DRY AND SEASONABLY CHILLY FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.

IT LOOKS TO BE AN ACTIVE PERIOD OF WEATHER BEGINNING FRIDAY AND GOING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK. OUR NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES ON FRIDAY, BRINGING BACK A CHANCE FOR SOME RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. IN THE MORNING, HOWEVER, WE’LL HAVE TO WATCH FOR A MIX OF RAIN/FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW BEFORE SWITCHING TO ALL RAIN WITH TEMPERATURES CLIMBING INTO THE LOW 40S. SHOWER CHANCES LINGER INTO THE WEEKEND AS LOW PRESSURE GRADUALLY DEPARTS TO THE NORTHEAST, WITH SOME UPSLOPE SNOW NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION FURTHER WEST. WE THEN KEEP AN EYE ON THE START OF NEXT WEEK, AS ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM APPROACHES THE REGION. A WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTHWARD FIRST, SENDING A CHANCE FOR A WINTRY MIX OUR WAY MONDAY NIGHT, BEFORE SWITCHING TO ALL RAIN BY TUESDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS: 17-26. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH A MIX TO RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: RAINY MORNING THEN TURNING COLDER. POSSIBLE EVENING SNOW SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 40S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND COLD. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWER POSSIBLE HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S AND LOWER 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MIXED PRECIPITATION. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. COLD. HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN 30- 35 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!