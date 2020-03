Temps take a tumble over the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES DURING THE EARLY AFTERNOON, ALONG WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND PERHAPS SOME THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE AREA DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON AND EXTEND INTO THE EVENING HOURS. THIS ACTIVITY IS OUT AHEAD OF A POWERFUL COLD FRONT, WHICH WILL CHANGE OUR WEEKEND WEATHER DRAMATICALLY! WELL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES (UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S) END THE WEEK BEFORE WE START A MAJOR COOL DOWN THIS WEEKEND. DUE TO THE CONTRAST IN AIR-MASS ON EITHER SIDE OF THE FRONT, SOME THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON (3P-5P) IN THE CUMBERLAND VALLEY, TO FAR SOUTHERN MD, THE NORTHERN NECK OF VA, AND THE TIDEWATER REGION BETWEEN 7P-9P. BEHIND THE FRONT, A GENTLER RAIN MAY BE SEEN, AS SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO LINGER WELL INTO THE NIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 40S IN MOST AREAS, WITH SOME 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS AND FAR INLAND AREAS.

SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WILL BE WITH US THROUGH THE WEEKEND, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC STATES. LATE SUNDAY, CLOUDS AND SOME LIGHT SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE AS A STORM SYSTEM MOVES UP FROM THE SOUTH AND THIS WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY. RIGHT NOW A WIDESPREAD COLD RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST, WITH PERHAPS SOME SNOW MIXED IN AT THE ONSET WITH COOLER AND DRIER AIR IN PLACE INITIALLY SUNDAY EVENING IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. ONCE THE MONDAY SYSTEM MOVES AWAY, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM APPROACHES THE AREA BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK. MORE RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST FOR THAT MID-WEEK PERIOD, SO OVERALL THE AREA IS LOOKING AT A UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER TO MID-EVENING. BREEZY, UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES. LOWS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

SATURDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND MUCH COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES, BUT WILL FEEL CLOSER TO 40 DEGREES WITH THE WIND.

SUNDAY: SUNNY EARLY, WITH CLOUDS INCREASING BY NIGHTFALL. CONTINUED COOL FEEL. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING AND EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS EARLY, WITH DECREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

THURSDAY: DRY START WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S TO LOWER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!