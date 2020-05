Temps stay mild midweek

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! THE SUNNY SKIES THAT WE HAVE HAD THIS AFTERNOON; WILL GIVE WAY TO MORE AND MORE CLOUDS MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH THIS EVENING. ALSO, LIKE THE LAST COUPLE OF EVENINGS, THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR FOG, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE WATER. TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT SHOULD RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S, WHICH IS SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL (NORMAL 53 -60). WEDNESDAY, SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS RETURN TO THE FORECAST, NOTHING TO HEAVY, BUT CERTAINLY, SOME LIGHT SHOWERS DOTTING PARTS OF THE AREA. SHOWERS WILL BECOME MORE NUMEROUS IN COVERAGE AND HEAVIER IN INTENSITY AFTER MIDNIGHT AND CARRYING INTO THURSDAY, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS ALONG AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 95.

FRIDAY, WITH WARM AND HUMID AIR IN PLACE, THE UNSTABLE AIR MASS SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO SPARK THE DEVELOPMENT OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. EVEN THOUGH THE MOST RECENT MODEL GUIDANCE HAS TRENDED DOWNWARD WITH RAIN AMOUNTS, THE THINKING IS THAT THERE MAY STILL BE AT LEAST SOME THREAT FOR LOCALIZED FLOODING FOLLOWING A SOAKING RAIN ON THURSDAY. RAIN AMOUNTS IN THE RANGE OF 1-2 INCHES ARE VERY POSSIBLE AND WE CAN EVEN ADD A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE AS WELL. OUTSIDE OF THE THUNDERSTORM POSSIBILITY, WE’LL END THE WEEK ON A VERY WARM AND HUMID NOTE. EXPECT MOST LOCATIONS TO BE IN THE MID-80S AND WITH HIGH HUMIDITY, THE “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS WILL MOST LIKELY BE IN THE LOW 90S! REGARDING SATURDAY’S WEATHER, IT WILL DEPEND ON THE SPEED OF THE COLD FRONT MOVING SOUTH, BUT CURRENTLY, THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM STILL HAS A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS PASSING THROUGH DURING THE EARLY HALF OF THE DAY. A MUCH COOLER AND DRIER AIR MASS WILL WORK IN BEHIND THE COLD FRONT FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS

TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY LEVELS DROP DRASTICALLY. FORECASTED TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S, AND DEW POINT TEMPS IN THE 40S!

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 55-60.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!