Temps rise to above normal levels once again on Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! CLOUDS WILL HELP KEEP TEMPS HIGHER TONIGHT AND WILL BE AROUND THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING, BUT AS THE DAY UNFOLDS, THE SKIES SHOULD CLEAR AND SUNSHINE SHOULD PREVAIL BY AFTERNOON. THURSDAY’S HIGH TEMPS SHOULD REBOUND INTO THE 50S FOR MOST OF THE AREA. FRIDAY WILL START DRY, BUT AS A POWERFUL COLD FRONT SPREADS THROUGH THE AREA SHOWERS WILL COME BACK TO THE REGION AFTER SUNSET AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY. SHOWERS LOOK TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA ON THE LIGHT SIDE, WITH A SLIGHT RISK OF A CHANGEOVER TO SNOW FLURRIES ON THE BACKSIDE BEFORE THE MOISTURE ENDS. LOWS SHOULD END UP IN THE 30S AREA-WIDE, WITH 20S IN THE COLDER WESTERN SPOTS.

ON SATURDAY THE BULK OF THE PRECIPITATION WILL HAVE SHIFTED OFFSHORE, SOME RESIDUAL RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS ARE LIKELY TO PERSIST THROUGHOUT THE DAY FOR MOST. FOR THE MOUNTAIN AREAS ALONG THE ALLEGHENIES, CONTINUED UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGH THE WEEKEND UNDER A STRONG NORTHWEST FLOW. IT WILL BE COLD AND BLUSTERY FOR THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, BUT WE AT THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER ARE NOT ANTICIPATING ANY ADDITIONAL SHOWERS ON MONDAY/TUESDAY.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS RANGE FROM 24-38 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH DEVELOPING LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWERS EARLY, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!