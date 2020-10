Temps gradually step down to near-normal levels for late October this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE LIKELY AGAIN THIS EVENING WITH PERHAPS SOME DRIZZLE ALONG THE WESTERN SHORE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY. MORE DENSE FOG ADVISORIES SEEM POSSIBLE AGAIN TONIGHT WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS RANGING FROM THE MID-50S TO THE LOWER 60S. FRIDAY WILL BE ANOTHER DRY DAY AFTER THE MORNING FOG BURNS OFF AND TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO BE ABOVE NORMAL, RANGING FROM 71 TO 80 DEGREES. BY SATURDAY MORNING, THE FIRST OF TWO COLD FRONTS WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION. THE FRONT HAS A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS WITH IT; OTHERWISE MANY AREAS WILL BE DRY. THE CURRENT THINKING IS THAT TEMPERATURES SHOULD CLIMB INTO THE 70S BEFORE THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH, BUT SHOULD DROP SHARPLY THEREAFTER. SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY THE FRONT WILL SINK TO OUR SOUTH, KEEPING OUR AREA VARIABLY CLOUDY, BUT THE THERMOMETER WILL BE DROPPING SIGNIFICANTLY, WITH HIGHS ONLY IN THE 50S. HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, SPECIFICALLY TUESDAY NIGHT, ANOTHER COLD FRONT LOOKS TO DROP INTO THE AREA, ALLOWING FOR EVEN COOLER AIR TO SLOWLY PROGRESS INTO OUR BACKYARDS. EXPECT DAYTIME HIGHS TO BE SOME 5 TO 10 DEGREES COOLER THAN NORMAL BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-63 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MORNING FOG THEN VARIABLY CLOUDY AND STILL MILD. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPRINKLES/SHOWERS AROUND. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES..

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70.

TUESDAY: OVERCAST WITH PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWER OTHERWISE VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

