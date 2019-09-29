Temperatures will be closer to the average Monday

Temperatures will likely rise above the average Tuesday.

Clouds will move into the region overnight Sunday and into your day on Monday. Clouds will keep us chill and into the 70’s Monday with a slight chance of showers. Sunnier skies will come Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will rise accordingly.

Highs will be near a record high on Wednesday as high-pressure sets over our region. We will await a cold front to move in to cool us off on Thursday, but we will also, hopefully, see much-needed rain. At this rate, however, the amount will not reach what we need, but some of us may even leave high and dry as we head into the weekend.

What will not be high; will be the temperatures after Thursday. A massive plunge of arctic air will come into the region and knock temperatures down into the 60’s over the weekend. The question will be, how long will this cold spell last.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Clouds will increase across the area. Lows will be in the 60’s. Winds will be out of the north and east 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Expect Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for more sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Saturday: Make way for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen