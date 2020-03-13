Temperatures warm up into the 70’s after seeing rain Friday morning

Temperatures will cool into the 30's and 40's overnight Friday and Saturday morning.

After a few early morning showers, clouds will clear out to sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s across the region before a rush of cold air comes tonight. Temperatures will begin in the 30’s on Saturday.

While Saturday morning looks like a mix of sun, clouds will begin to push into the region during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s across the area, which is closer to normal for this time of year. Temperatures Saturday through Monday will be the only days near average over the next 7-day time frame.

Clouds will lead to showers late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. We may see a leftover shower or a slight mix of a flurry with the rain. Otherwise, clouds will clear Sunday into Monday before highs rise into the upper 50’s and 60’s on Tuesday, where we see another chance for rainfall.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

Friday night: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of late afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Plan for partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a fantastic weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen