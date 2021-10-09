Temperatures trending warmer

A cloudy weekend is in store, but temperatures will be pleasant and into the low to mid-70s. There is a chance of rain to the south and west today, with a better chance of an early morning sprinkling of rain Sunday. Clouds to break as we head into the workweek. Rainfall amounts, if any, will be generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Expect clouds as you make your way back to work Monday, with highs warming up into the middle 70s. We look to break out into sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, which will send temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday and Friday. Climate models keep with the above-average temperature trend for the week to come.

While climate trends trend towards warmer temperatures, precipitation amounts will remain around normal.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an off chance of a sprinkle or two. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with an early morning chance of light showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Clouds breaking with highs soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen