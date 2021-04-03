Temperatures to rise above the average

Sunshine looks plentiful Saturday morning, but a few clouds may come later in the day with a slight chance of drizzle overnight hopping into Sunday. We will start with clouds for Easter, but with breezy conditions coming Sunday, we hope to see a few breaks in the cloud cover Sunday with highs rising into the 60s. Monday back to work looks sunny and bright, but a few showers look to come midweek.

Tuesday, highs approach 70 degrees as warmer conditions inter the region, the chance of precipitation increases as we go into the mid to late part of the week. Highs will hang out in the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A front will eventually pass, bringing us an increase of winds to end the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny to start with a few clouds to come in late. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but winds may break a few clouds later. Highs will be in the 60s. Winds may gust up to 20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: A chance of rain with high temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday: A chance of rain with a mix of clouds. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: A bit of a breeze with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen